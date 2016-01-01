See All Pediatricians in Charleston, SC
Dr. James McElligott, MD

Pediatrics
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. James McElligott, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. McElligott works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Circumcision
ADHD and-or ADD
Abdominal Pain
Circumcision
ADHD and-or ADD
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Circumcision Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. James McElligott, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1912082439
    Education & Certifications

    • Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James McElligott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McElligott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McElligott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McElligott works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. McElligott’s profile.

    Dr. McElligott has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McElligott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McElligott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McElligott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

