Dr. James McDowell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McDowell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James McDowell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Tx Health Science Center and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Ashland City Medical Center.
Dr. McDowell works at
Locations
-
1
The Surgical Clinic410 42nd Ave N Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 703-2580
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Tristar Ashland City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McDowell?
Surgical 2 year follow up visit.
About Dr. James McDowell, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1437156270
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Sch of Med
- University Tx Health Science Center
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDowell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDowell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDowell works at
53 patients have reviewed Dr. McDowell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDowell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.