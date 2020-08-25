Dr. James McDonough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McDonough, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James McDonough, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tavares, FL. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine.
Dr. McDonough works at
Locations
Advanced Behavioral Health Center, Tavares, FL1799 Salk Ave, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 742-8300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough Dr. that listens and understands. He’s the first Dr. I’ve had that actually heard what I was saying about my anxiety, which was completely controlling my life. He put me on the right medication immediately and I finally feel “ normal”. I’m able to enjoy life again and I feel so blessed that I found him.
About Dr. James McDonough, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1063468700
Education & Certifications
- George Washington School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonough has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonough has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.