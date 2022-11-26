Dr. James McDonnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McDonnell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James McDonnell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. McDonnell works at
Locations
Loyola Univ Med Ctr Ophthalmlgy2160 S 1st Ave Fl 1, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-3408
Loyola Center for Health at Oak Brook Terrace1 S Summit Ave, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (630) 953-6714
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
After finding no relief from various specialists for my strabismus, I was told that Dr. McDonnell is the “best of the best” in surgically treating the condition. He absolutely is. Following eye surgery by Dr. McDonnell, my sight has been fully restored. I couldn’t recommend him more highly.
About Dr. James McDonnell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1093782831
Education & Certifications
- University Wisc Med School
- Eye Institute Med College Wisc
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
- Ophthalmology
