Overview

Dr. James McDonnell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. McDonnell works at Loyola Univ Med Ctr Ophthalmlgy in Maywood, IL with other offices in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Lazy Eye and Hypertropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.