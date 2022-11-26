See All Ophthalmologists in Maywood, IL
Dr. James McDonnell, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James McDonnell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. McDonnell works at Loyola Univ Med Ctr Ophthalmlgy in Maywood, IL with other offices in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Lazy Eye and Hypertropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Loyola Univ Med Ctr Ophthalmlgy
    2160 S 1st Ave Fl 1, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 216-3408
  2. 2
    Loyola Center for Health at Oak Brook Terrace
    1 S Summit Ave, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 953-6714

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Adult Strabismus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Cyclotropia Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 26, 2022
    After finding no relief from various specialists for my strabismus, I was told that Dr. McDonnell is the "best of the best" in surgically treating the condition. He absolutely is. Following eye surgery by Dr. McDonnell, my sight has been fully restored. I couldn't recommend him more highly.
    — Nov 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. James McDonnell, MD
    About Dr. James McDonnell, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1093782831
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Wisc Med School
    Residency
    • Eye Institute Med College Wisc
    Internship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James McDonnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDonnell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDonnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDonnell has seen patients for Diplopia, Lazy Eye and Hypertropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonnell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

