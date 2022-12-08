Overview

Dr. James McDermott, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Barnegat, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. McDermott works at Ocean Women s Healthcare Group in Barnegat, NJ with other offices in Forked River, NJ and Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

