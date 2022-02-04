Dr. James McDermott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDermott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McDermott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James McDermott, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greer, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. McDermott works at
Locations
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Orthopaedic Surgery - Pelham2755 S Highway 14 Ste 1200L, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 849-9150Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Orthopaedic Surgery - North Grove1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1540, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-2663
Spartanburg Regional Sports Medicine Institute - Upward Star Center9768 Warren H Abernathy Hwy # B, Spartanburg, SC 29301 Directions (864) 560-2663
Spartanburg Regional Sports Medicine Institute - Upward Star Center9768 Warren H Abernathy Hwy # B, Spartanburg, SC 29301 Directions (864) 560-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Companion Benefit Alternatives
- CompCare
- Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MedRisk
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McDermott is so kind and caring. I ask lots of questions, which he is more than happy to answer. He explains in terms I fully understand. He is great about working together to meet my care goals.
About Dr. James McDermott, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1194079467
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
