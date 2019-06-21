See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Norman, OK
Dr. James McCurdy, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James McCurdy, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.

Dr. McCurdy works at Oklahoma Surgical Associates in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nrhs Surgical Associates
    500 E Robinson St Ste 2300, Norman, OK 73071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 329-4102
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Norman Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Port Placements or Replacements
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Port Placements or Replacements
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Treatment frequency



Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 21, 2019
    I'm 76 years old and this was the very best care that I have ever received from any physician in those 76 years. Dr. McCurdy has excellent bedside manners, listens to your concerns, answers all questions. The recovery period is like a walk through the park. He is the best in the nation and Norman, Oklahoma is very lucky to have such knowledgeable talent.
    Barbara A. Rubin — Jun 21, 2019
    About Dr. James McCurdy, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841245578
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Okla Hlth Scis Ctr
    Internship
    • U Okla Hlth Scis Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James McCurdy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCurdy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCurdy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCurdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCurdy works at Oklahoma Surgical Associates in Norman, OK. View the full address on Dr. McCurdy’s profile.

    Dr. McCurdy has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCurdy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. McCurdy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCurdy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCurdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCurdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

