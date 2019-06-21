Dr. James McCurdy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCurdy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McCurdy, MD
Overview
Dr. James McCurdy, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.
Dr. McCurdy works at
Locations
-
1
Nrhs Surgical Associates500 E Robinson St Ste 2300, Norman, OK 73071 Directions (405) 329-4102Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCurdy?
I'm 76 years old and this was the very best care that I have ever received from any physician in those 76 years. Dr. McCurdy has excellent bedside manners, listens to your concerns, answers all questions. The recovery period is like a walk through the park. He is the best in the nation and Norman, Oklahoma is very lucky to have such knowledgeable talent.
About Dr. James McCurdy, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1841245578
Education & Certifications
- U Okla Hlth Scis Ctr
- U Okla Hlth Scis Ctr
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCurdy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCurdy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCurdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCurdy works at
Dr. McCurdy has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCurdy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McCurdy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCurdy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCurdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCurdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.