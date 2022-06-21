Dr. McCullough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James McCullough, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James McCullough, MD is a Pulmonologist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. McCullough works at
Locations
-
1
Pain Management Institute At East Jefferson General Hospital4320 Houma Blvd Fl 5, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 454-5213
-
2
Internal Medicine Consultants4200 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 454-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr. He takes his time and explains things to you. Dr McCullough cares about his patients. I recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. James McCullough, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1104803766
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCullough has seen patients for Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCullough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McCullough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCullough.
