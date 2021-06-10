Overview

Dr. James McCormick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with South County Hospital.



Dr. McCormick works at Ortho Rhode Island in Wakefield, RI with other offices in Warwick, RI and Westerly, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe Repair and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.