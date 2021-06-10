See All Podiatrists in Wakefield, RI
Dr. James McCormick, DPM

Podiatry
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. James McCormick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with South County Hospital.

Dr. McCormick works at Ortho Rhode Island in Wakefield, RI with other offices in Warwick, RI and Westerly, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe Repair and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ortho Rhode Island - Wakefield
    1 High St, Wakefield, RI 02879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 777-7000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ortho Rhode Island Warwick Campus
    300 Crossings Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 777-7000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Ortho Rhode Island - Westerly
    268 Post Rd, Westerly, RI 02891 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 777-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe

Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. James McCormick, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972566644
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Utah, VAMC - Salt Lake City
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Gannon University, PA
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James McCormick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCormick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCormick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCormick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCormick has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe Repair and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCormick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. McCormick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCormick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCormick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCormick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

