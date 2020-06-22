See All Hematologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. James McCloskey, MD

Hematology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James McCloskey, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. McCloskey works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    John Theurer Cancer Center
    John Theurer Cancer Center
92 2nd St, Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 351-4337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 22, 2020
    I was very sick with acute myeloid leukemia last year and he treated me and I'm in remission now he is excellent
    Linda — Jun 22, 2020
    About Dr. James McCloskey, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992951149
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James McCloskey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCloskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCloskey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCloskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCloskey works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. McCloskey’s profile.

    Dr. McCloskey has seen patients for Anemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCloskey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. McCloskey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCloskey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCloskey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCloskey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

