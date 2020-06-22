Overview

Dr. James McCloskey, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. McCloskey works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.