Dr. James McCague, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. McCague works at Orthopaedic Specialists- UPMC in Bethel Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.