Dr. James McBride Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James McBride Jr, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. McBride Jr works at
Locations
Woman's Health Group - Dr. McBride7580 Fannin St Ste 335B, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 797-9171
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McBride and his team were so friendly and knowledgeable! They made me very comfortable and took their time answering any questions and concerns I had!
About Dr. James McBride Jr, MD
- Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1164485009
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
