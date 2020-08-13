Overview

Dr. James McBride Jr, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.



Dr. McBride Jr works at Woman's Health Group - Dr. McBride in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.