Dr. James McBride Jr, MD

Gynecology
5 (74)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James McBride Jr, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. McBride Jr works at Woman's Health Group - Dr. McBride in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Woman's Health Group - Dr. McBride
    7580 Fannin St Ste 335B, Houston, TX 77054 (713) 797-9171

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Adenomyosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Oophorectomy
Adenomyosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Oophorectomy

Treatment frequency



Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adhesiolysis Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Condyloma Destruction Chevron Icon
Condyloma Fulguration Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fibroid Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterosalpingography Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Normal Vaginal Delivery Chevron Icon
Operative Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Surgery Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Removal of Condyloma Chevron Icon
Repair of Perineal Laceration Chevron Icon
Repair Vaginal and-or Cervical Lacerations Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Video Laser Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Affiliated Health Systems
    • Affiliated Healthcare
    • Affordable Health & Benefits
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 13, 2020
    Dr. McBride and his team were so friendly and knowledgeable! They made me very comfortable and took their time answering any questions and concerns I had!
    Ashley Brown — Aug 13, 2020
    Photo: Dr. James McBride Jr, MD
    About Dr. James McBride Jr, MD

    Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1164485009
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James McBride Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBride Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McBride Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McBride Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McBride Jr works at Woman's Health Group - Dr. McBride in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. McBride Jr’s profile.

    Dr. McBride Jr has seen patients for Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McBride Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. McBride Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBride Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McBride Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McBride Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

