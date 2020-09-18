Dr. McAndrew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James McAndrew, MD
Overview
Dr. James McAndrew, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, UT Health Jacksonville and UT Health Tyler.
Locations
Uthet Urology Tyler700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 700, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 262-3900
East Texas Medical Ctr Emrgny1000 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 597-0351
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Jacksonville
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McAndrew is a wonderful caring Doctor I first saw him as a patient recently and was treated very professionally and courteously. my problem was resolved with medication and I will always be thankful for his promptness and that of his office staff as well Thank you Dr. McAndrew
About Dr. James McAndrew, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1952341448
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAndrew has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAndrew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
