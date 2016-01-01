Overview

Dr. James McAllister, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 63 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.



Dr. McAllister works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Goldsboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.