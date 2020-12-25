Dr. James McAlexander, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAlexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McAlexander, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. James McAlexander, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Clare Hospital.
Gig Harbor Foot and Ankle Clinic3309 56th St Ste 108, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions
James is one of the best doctors I’ve ever met. He does an incredible amount of evaluation prior to making a diagnosis and explains everything first to his assistant in technical shorthand prior to discussing it with the patient. I had a 90 minute thorough examination of my foot problems vs another doctor across town that took an IPad photo of my foot and charged 750.00 for the appointment and the insole. The other doctor spent all of 5 minutes discussing surgery with a “I can fix anything” message with no discussion about whether it was a necessary option or not. After getting Dr. McAlexander’s second opinion, I’m not letting any other doctor mess with my feet.
About Dr. James McAlexander, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1174544670
- American Lake Veterans Medical Center
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- St. Clare Hospital
