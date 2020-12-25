See All Podiatrists in Gig Harbor, WA
Dr. James McAlexander, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. James McAlexander, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James McAlexander, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. McAlexander works at Gig Harbor Foot & Ankle Clinic in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gig Harbor Foot and Ankle Clinic
    3309 56th St Ste 108, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. McAlexander?

Dec 25, 2020
James is one of the best doctors I’ve ever met. He does an incredible amount of evaluation prior to making a diagnosis and explains everything first to his assistant in technical shorthand prior to discussing it with the patient. I had a 90 minute thorough examination of my foot problems vs another doctor across town that took an IPad photo of my foot and charged 750.00 for the appointment and the insole. The other doctor spent all of 5 minutes discussing surgery with a “I can fix anything” message with no discussion about whether it was a necessary option or not. After getting Dr. McAlexander’s second opinion, I’m not letting any other doctor mess with my feet.
Mike — Dec 25, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. James McAlexander, DPM
How would you rate your experience with Dr. James McAlexander, DPM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McAlexander to family and friends

Dr. McAlexander's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. McAlexander

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James McAlexander, DPM.

About Dr. James McAlexander, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1174544670
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • American Lake Veterans Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center
  • St. Clare Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James McAlexander, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAlexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McAlexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McAlexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McAlexander works at Gig Harbor Foot & Ankle Clinic in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Dr. McAlexander’s profile.

32 patients have reviewed Dr. McAlexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAlexander.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAlexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAlexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.