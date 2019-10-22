See All Plastic Surgeons in Rockford, IL
Dr. James McAdoo, DO

Dr. James McAdoo, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (35)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James McAdoo, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.

Dr. McAdoo works at Beaute Emergente LLC in Rockford, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Beaute Emergente LLC
    Beaute Emergente LLC
3065 N Perryville Rd Unit 141, Rockford, IL 61114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
  • OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
  • SwedishAmerican Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Atrophy
Breast Cancer
Breast Ptosis
Breast Atrophy
Breast Cancer
Breast Ptosis

Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dr McAdoo is a wonderful plastic surgeon. His work is outstanding and has excellent bed side manners.
— Oct 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James McAdoo, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740260637
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Christine M. Kleinert Institute for Hand and Microsurgery
    Internship
    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • GANNON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James McAdoo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAdoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McAdoo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McAdoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McAdoo works at Beaute Emergente LLC in Rockford, IL. View the full address on Dr. McAdoo’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. McAdoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAdoo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAdoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAdoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

