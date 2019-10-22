Dr. James McAdoo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAdoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McAdoo, DO
Overview
Dr. James McAdoo, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.

Locations
Beaute Emergente LLC3065 N Perryville Rd Unit 141, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McAdoo is a wonderful plastic surgeon. His work is outstanding and has excellent bed side manners.
About Dr. James McAdoo, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1740260637
Education & Certifications
- Christine M. Kleinert Institute for Hand and Microsurgery
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- GANNON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAdoo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McAdoo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAdoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

35 patients have reviewed Dr. McAdoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAdoo.
