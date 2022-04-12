Dr. James Mazzara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazzara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Mazzara, MD
Overview
Dr. James Mazzara, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC345 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 549-3210
Connecticut Center for Orthopedic Surgery LLC29 Haynes St Ste A, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 649-2267
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
Ratings & Reviews
DR. MAZZARA DID A LEFT REVERSE TOTAL SHOULDER REPLACEMENT ON ME 3/2/2022 AND FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST 8 MONTHS I AM PAIN FREE AND FINALLY CAN SLEEP AT NIGHT, THERE ARE NO WORDS TO REALLY THANK DR. MAZZARA FOR HIS CARE AND UNDERSTANDING OF WHAT I WAS GOING THROUGH. ALSO A SPECIAL THANK YOU TO KARL AND ALL OF THE OFFICE STAFF.
About Dr. James Mazzara, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- St Lukes Hosp/Roosevelt Hos
- St Luke's/Roosevelt Hosp
- New York Medical College
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazzara has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazzara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
