Dr. James Mayfield Jr, MD

Anesthesiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Mayfield Jr, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Mayfield Jr works at St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

About Dr. James Mayfield Jr, MD

  • Anesthesiology
  • 30 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1427129295
Education & Certifications

  • Harvard Med Sch - MA Gen Hosp
  • Harvard Med Sch - MA Gen Hosp
  • Salem Hosp
  • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
  • Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Mayfield Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayfield Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mayfield Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mayfield Jr works at St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Mayfield Jr’s profile.

Dr. Mayfield Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayfield Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayfield Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayfield Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

