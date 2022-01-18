Dr. May has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James May, MD
Overview
Dr. James May, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Dr. May works at
Locations
James M. May M.d. P.A.6625 Wooldridge Rd Ste 402, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 992-5525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. May , hands down the best psychiatrist around.
About Dr. James May, MD
- Psychiatry
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1396727780
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. May accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. May has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. May on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. May. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. May.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. May, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. May appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.