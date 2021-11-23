Dr. James Maxwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maxwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Maxwell, MD
Overview
Dr. James Maxwell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Dr. Maxwell works at
Locations
-
1
WNY Neurosurgery1445 Portland Ave Ste 304, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 342-7170
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBS-RMSCO
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maxwell?
Had severe back pain for a while and Dr Maxwell took great care of me. Spent time with me and genuinely cared about my issue/pain. Was up and walking right after surgery. I know he's retiring and he will be missed by a lot of people. I am pain free and I love it !!
About Dr. James Maxwell, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003901273
Education & Certifications
- Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maxwell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maxwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maxwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maxwell works at
Dr. Maxwell has seen patients for Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maxwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maxwell speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Maxwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maxwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maxwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maxwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.