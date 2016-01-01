Dr. James Maurer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maurer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Maurer, MD
Overview
Dr. James Maurer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates173 Mineola Blvd Ste 401, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-1145
NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates--700 Stewart Ave700 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 663-8545
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Maurer, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
- General Surgery
