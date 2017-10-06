Overview

Dr. James Matera, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Matera works at Heart Specialists of Central Jersey in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Jackson, NJ and South River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.