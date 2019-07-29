Dr. Matchison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Matchison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Matchison, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Matchison works at
Locations
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (562) 933-3009Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
COR Healthcare Medical Assocs2841 Lomita Blvd Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 257-0508
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Matchison is: Always prompt ... Outstanding knowledge base, Fabulous bedside manner Practical individualized advice with as few medications as possible. He is THE BEST!
About Dr. James Matchison, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matchison accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matchison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matchison works at
Dr. Matchison has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matchison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Matchison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matchison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matchison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matchison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.