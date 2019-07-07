See All Plastic Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. James Matas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. James Matas, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Matas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Matas works at Advanced Center For Plastic Sgy in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Center for Plastic Surgery
    7300 Sandlake Commons Blvd Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 345-8145

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Matas?

    Jul 07, 2019
    I was referred to Dr. Matas by a Surgeon who performed my Breast Augmentation 30 years ago. I had to have an Implant Exchange and it is always scary to go to a new physician. Dr. Matas and his Staff were Friendly, Professional and made me feel at ease from my first consultation to the day of surgery. I am six weeks post-op, I look and feel great thanks to the Excellent care I received from Dr. Matas and his wonderful staff. I would highly recommend Advanced Centre for Plastic Surgery to anyone looking for a highly qualified Surgeon.
    — Jul 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Matas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Matas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Matas to family and friends

    Dr. Matas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Matas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Matas, MD.

    About Dr. James Matas, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184794661
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Indiana University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Cincinnati
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Matas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matas works at Advanced Center For Plastic Sgy in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Matas’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Matas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Matas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.