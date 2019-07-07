Dr. James Matas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Matas, MD
Overview
Dr. James Matas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Advanced Center for Plastic Surgery7300 Sandlake Commons Blvd Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 345-8145
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Matas by a Surgeon who performed my Breast Augmentation 30 years ago. I had to have an Implant Exchange and it is always scary to go to a new physician. Dr. Matas and his Staff were Friendly, Professional and made me feel at ease from my first consultation to the day of surgery. I am six weeks post-op, I look and feel great thanks to the Excellent care I received from Dr. Matas and his wonderful staff. I would highly recommend Advanced Centre for Plastic Surgery to anyone looking for a highly qualified Surgeon.
About Dr. James Matas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184794661
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Med Center
- U Cincinnati
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matas accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matas works at
Dr. Matas speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Matas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matas.
