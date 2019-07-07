Overview

Dr. James Matas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Matas works at Advanced Center For Plastic Sgy in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.