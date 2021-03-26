Overview

Dr. James Masterson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Masterson works at Center For Plastic/Cosmetic Sgy in Greensburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.