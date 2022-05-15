Overview

Dr. James Maskill, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Coloma, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center, Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital and Three Rivers Health.



Dr. Maskill works at Lakeland Neurology in Coloma, MI with other offices in Saint Joseph, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.