Dr. James Marzec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marzec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Marzec, MD
Overview
Dr. James Marzec, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Marzec works at
Locations
-
1
South Shore Orthopedic Associates340 Montauk Hwy Ste 1, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 376-1205
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marzec?
I will be honest to my core Dr marzec great bedside mannerism with myself and other patients who agree, his knowledge and education on your injury or therapy unmatched , simply a good hearted sincere MD of orthopedics please see for yourself the only choice
About Dr. James Marzec, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811095581
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marzec has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marzec accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marzec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marzec works at
Dr. Marzec speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Marzec. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marzec.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marzec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marzec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.