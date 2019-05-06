Overview

Dr. James Martuccio Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.



Dr. Martuccio Jr works at Warren Eye Clinic Inc in Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.