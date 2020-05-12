Overview

Dr. James Martino, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Martino works at Desai & Martino MDs in Wilkes Barre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Respiratory Management, Pneumonia and Respiratory Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.