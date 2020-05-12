Dr. James Martino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Martino, MD
Overview
Dr. James Martino, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Locations
Desai & Martino MDs545 N River St Ste 40, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Directions (570) 371-3575
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
So far so good!! He seems very nice!!
About Dr. James Martino, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1144220567
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Scranton-Temple U Res Program
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
Dr. Martino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martino accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martino has seen patients for Respiratory Management, Pneumonia and Respiratory Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Martino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martino.
