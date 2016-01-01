Overview

Dr. James Martel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rancho Cordova, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Martel works at Martel Eye Medical Group in Rancho Cordova, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Contusion of the Eyeball along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.