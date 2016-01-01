Overview

Dr. James Marsh Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.



Dr. Marsh Jr works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.