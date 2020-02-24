Overview

Dr. James Marotz, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.