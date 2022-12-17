Dr. James Marotta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marotta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Marotta, MD
Overview
Dr. James Marotta, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Marotta works at
Locations
Marotta Plastic Surgery Specialists895 W JERICHO TPKE, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 982-2022
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Experience was great. All staff helpful
About Dr. James Marotta, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, German and Italian
Education & Certifications
- Quatela Center For Plas Surgery
- Yale University
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Columbia University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marotta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marotta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marotta speaks German and Italian.
941 patients have reviewed Dr. Marotta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marotta.
