Dr. Nicholas Lowery, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Washington, PA. They graduated from M M WASHINGTON CAREER HIGH SCHOOL and is affiliated with Washington Health System Greene and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Lowery works at WHS Wound and Skin Healing Center in Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.