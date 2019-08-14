Dr. Nicholas Lowery, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Lowery, DPM
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Lowery, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Washington, PA. They graduated from M M WASHINGTON CAREER HIGH SCHOOL and is affiliated with Washington Health System Greene and Washington Hospital.
Dr. Lowery works at
Locations
-
1
WHS Wound and Skin Healing Center204 Wellness Way, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 223-6903
-
2
WHS Foot and Ankle Specialists208 Wellness Way Bldg 1, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 222-5635
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Health System Greene
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nicholas Lowery, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1134343726
Education & Certifications
- M M WASHINGTON CAREER HIGH SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowery works at
Dr. Lowery has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.