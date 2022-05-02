Dr. James Mark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Mark, MD
Overview
Dr. James Mark, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Urology Associates33 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Jefferson Urology Associates511 KINGS HWY N, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Was told that I had stage 3 kidney cancer. He help get me into surgery quickly and stopped by everyday I was in the hospital over a week. Took his time in surgery to make sure all of the cancer was removed. Helped me get into a clinical trial after surgery to ensure continuation of care after surgery. Could not have gotten any better care and would use him again. Hopefully not needed.
About Dr. James Mark, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mark has seen patients for Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
408 patients have reviewed Dr. Mark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.