Overview

Dr. James Mark, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Mark works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ureteral Stricture or Kinking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

