Dr. Marino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Marino, MD
Overview
Dr. James Marino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Dr. Marino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pinehurst Surgical Clinic5 FIRST VILLAGE DR, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-6831
-
2
New Pinehurst Office4208 Murdocksville Rd, West End, NC 27376 Directions (910) 295-7070
-
3
Pinehurst Orthopedic Group305 Page Rd Bldg 1, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marino?
Two shoulder replacements in one year and results were great. Very professional and never rushed. Highly skilled!
About Dr. James Marino, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1235399460
Education & Certifications
- Triangle Orthopaedic Associates, P.A.
- Atlanta Medical Center
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Davidson College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marino works at
Dr. Marino has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ganglion Cyst and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Marino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.