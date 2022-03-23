See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Winter Garden, FL
Dr. James Manzanares, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. James Manzanares, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mayo Med School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Manzanares works at Soni Family Practice in Winter Garden, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Spine Fracture Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physician Associates
    3724 Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 977-7463
  2. 2
    Florida Neurology Center of Orlando
    7824 Lake Underhill Rd Ste H, Orlando, FL 32822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 440-2728

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 23, 2022
    I am 81 yo, affected by a severe back problems which HAD to be operated. I sicked the second opinion of Dr. Manzanares. He told me: "If you decide to be operated, you may not come out of it alive due to your age and heart conditions, but if you would make it you will have to face 6 months of intensive therapy. And, if you survive this, you may not be able of walking as well as you are walking today. The decision is yours...." He prescribed aquatic therapy and some overthecounter pills. I have been feeling much better.... Thanks Dr. Manzanares
    GUIDO DEGANELLO — Mar 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Manzanares, MD
    About Dr. James Manzanares, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689616989
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Nemours Childrens Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Graduate School Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Mayo Med School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Manzanares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manzanares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manzanares has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manzanares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manzanares has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Spine Fracture Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manzanares on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Manzanares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manzanares.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manzanares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manzanares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

