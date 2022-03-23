Dr. James Manzanares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manzanares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Manzanares, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Manzanares, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mayo Med School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Physician Associates3724 Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (877) 977-7463
Florida Neurology Center of Orlando7824 Lake Underhill Rd Ste H, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 440-2728
- Adventhealth Orlando
I am 81 yo, affected by a severe back problems which HAD to be operated. I sicked the second opinion of Dr. Manzanares. He told me: "If you decide to be operated, you may not come out of it alive due to your age and heart conditions, but if you would make it you will have to face 6 months of intensive therapy. And, if you survive this, you may not be able of walking as well as you are walking today. The decision is yours...." He prescribed aquatic therapy and some overthecounter pills. I have been feeling much better.... Thanks Dr. Manzanares
About Dr. James Manzanares, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1689616989
Education & Certifications
- The Nemours Childrens Clinic
- Mayo Graduate School Of Med
- Mayo Med School
- Orthopedic Surgery
