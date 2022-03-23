Overview

Dr. James Manzanares, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mayo Med School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Manzanares works at Soni Family Practice in Winter Garden, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Spine Fracture Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.