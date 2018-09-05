Overview

Dr. James Manning, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Manning works at Novant Health Salem Family Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.