Dr. James Manning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Manning, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Manning, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gettysburg, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover and WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
Dr. Manning works at
Locations
-
1
Adams Hanover Ent LLC508 S Washington St, Gettysburg, PA 17325 Directions (717) 334-8171
-
2
Adams Hanover ENT250 Fame Ave Ste 201, Hanover, PA 17331 Directions (717) 633-9229
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hanover
- WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manning?
He is the greatest Ent I ever met
About Dr. James Manning, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1588667091
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manning has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manning works at
Dr. Manning has seen patients for Sinusitis, Acute Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Manning. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.