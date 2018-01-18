Overview

Dr. James Mann, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center.



Dr. Mann works at Carolina Medical Alliance Primary Care in Florence, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.