Dr. James Mankin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mankin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Mankin, MD
Overview
Dr. James Mankin, MD is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Mankin works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Surgical Specialties - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mankin?
Dr Mankin did emergency surgery on me for an obstructive bowel in November of 2016. I think he is one of the nicest and most down to earth, kind Dr's I have ever met. I have completed faith in his skills as a surgeon. I was very lucky to have him as a Dr for this very serious surgery. I feel he truly cares about his patients. Thanks Dr Mankin Carolyn,
About Dr. James Mankin, MD
- Trauma Surgery
- English, Russian and Spanish
- Male
- 1942310297
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama in Birmingham
- University of Alabama in Birmingham
- St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mankin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mankin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mankin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mankin works at
Dr. Mankin speaks Russian and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mankin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mankin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mankin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mankin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.