Overview

Dr. J Jacob Mancuso, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio|University Of Texas School Of Medicine At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Northeast, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Val Verde Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mancuso works at Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Northeast - Suite 308 in Live Oak, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.