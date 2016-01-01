Overview

Dr. James Manaligod, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Manaligod works at KAIMUKI BUSINESS PLAZA in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.