Dr. James Maly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Maly, MD
Overview
Dr. James Maly, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus.
Dr. Maly works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Women's Clinic of Lincoln, PC220 Lyncrest Dr, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 476-6626
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maly?
As a longtime patient of Dr. Maly, I can honestly say that he is, without a doubt, one of the kindest people I know, as well as an outstanding surgeon. Dr. Maly took care of me during some very turbulent times, and always made me feel at ease. He truly cares about his patients, and is in the medical field for the right reasons. If you’re looking for an all around outstanding provider— someone who will listen to you, address your needs, and if need be, surgical services, go see Dr. Maly. You’ll be well cared for!
About Dr. James Maly, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1700872025
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Hospital
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maly works at
Dr. Maly has seen patients for Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Maly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.