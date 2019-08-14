Overview

Dr. James Maly, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus.



Dr. Maly works at Women's Clinic of Lincoln, PC in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.