Dr. James Malpeso, MD
Dr. James Malpeso, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Seaview Avenue, Suite 200501 Seaview Ave Ste 200, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 540-4399
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Italian
- St Vincents Hosp Med Ctr
- St Vincent'S Hsp & M C-Ny, Cardiovascular Diseases Kings County Hosp Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Kings Co SUNY Dwnst Med
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Malpeso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malpeso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malpeso has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malpeso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malpeso speaks Italian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Malpeso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malpeso.
