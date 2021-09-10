Dr. James Majors, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Majors, MD
Overview
Dr. James Majors, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Locations
West Georgia Neurology and Neurodiagnostics PC2300 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 324-3243
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr Majors! He’s the best! That was my first surgery and thank God that I found him on the internet. I had an open gallbladder surgery and he was so kind and sweet. He can tell you what to expect each step of the way! He did such a good job on the surgery that I felt like I was well in less than 2 weeks! Got the last staples out today and doing great! Thank you so much for being so compassionate and kind. ??
About Dr. James Majors, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Majors has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majors accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Majors has seen patients for Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Majors on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Majors. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majors.
