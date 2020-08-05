Overview

Dr. James Major, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Major works at Retina Consultants Of Texas in Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.