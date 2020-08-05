Dr. James Major, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Major is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Major, MD
Overview
Dr. James Major, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Major works at
Locations
-
1
Retina Consultants of Houston Pllc4460 Bissonnet St Ste 200, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 524-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Major?
Best of the best. Listens. Careful. Confident. Expert. I trust my sight to him.
About Dr. James Major, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700076783
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Emory Univer
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Major has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Major accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Major has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Major works at
Dr. Major has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Major on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Major speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Major. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Major.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Major, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Major appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.