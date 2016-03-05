See All General Surgeons in Franklin, WI
Dr. James Mahoney, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (9)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Mahoney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Franklin, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus.

Dr. Mahoney works at Ascension Medical Group - West Rawson Avenue in Franklin, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group - West Rawson Avenue
    7400 W Rawson Ave Ste 213, Franklin, WI 53132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 525-1535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
  • Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Disorders
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Disorders

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Mar 05, 2016
    Dr. Mahoney has an excellent bedside manner. He explained to me everything that was going to happen and then explain the post procedure. Excellent personality, really makes you feel comfortable.
    Ken Henning in Milwaukee, WI — Mar 05, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Mahoney, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679541866
    Education & Certifications

    • Med Coll Wisc Affil Hosps
    • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Mahoney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahoney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahoney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahoney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mahoney works at Ascension Medical Group - West Rawson Avenue in Franklin, WI. View the full address on Dr. Mahoney’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahoney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahoney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahoney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahoney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

