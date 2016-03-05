Dr. James Mahoney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahoney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Mahoney, MD
Overview
Dr. James Mahoney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Franklin, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group - West Rawson Avenue7400 W Rawson Ave Ste 213, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 525-1535
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mahoney has an excellent bedside manner. He explained to me everything that was going to happen and then explain the post procedure. Excellent personality, really makes you feel comfortable.
About Dr. James Mahoney, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Wisc Affil Hosps
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahoney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahoney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahoney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahoney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahoney.
