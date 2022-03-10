Dr. Maher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Maher, MD
Overview
Dr. James Maher, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Mercy Franciscan Home Health A5520 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 681-7800
Bethesda Center for Reproductive Health and Fertility10506 Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 853-1300
Trihealth Orthopedic and Spine Institute3035 Hamilton Mason Rd, Fairfield Township, OH 45011 Directions (513) 853-1300
Good Samaritan Western Ridge6949 Good Samaritan Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 853-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I've been impressed with Dr. Maher and his staff since I met him in early 2020. I had a melanoma removed from my neck in July of 2019 and it recurred in 2020. Dr. Maher actually sits down and listens to your questions and concerns. He provides clear explanations of the disease as well as treatment options available. As a retired healthcare professional, I have been extremely impressed with the treatment I have received from Dr. Maher and his staff, as well as other providers involved in my care (radiation oncology, radiology/imaging, and the wonderful staff in the infusion suite). I think one of my favorite things about Dr. Maher is his sense of humor. I always have a laugh when I see him. Thank you Dr. Maher and all the wonderful staff who have been part of my care!
About Dr. James Maher, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Medical Oncology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.