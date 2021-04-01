Overview

Dr. James Maher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Maher works at Sutter Roseville Urology in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.